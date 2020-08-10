Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

FMS traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,481. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.