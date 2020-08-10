Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.08.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,134. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.10 and a beta of 0.84. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $110.94.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Robert C. King sold 12,333 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $887,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $81,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $5,525,341. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 223,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 34,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Freshpet by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

