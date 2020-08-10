FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James cut FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

