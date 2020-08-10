FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 595,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 64,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

