G4S/ADR’s (GFSZY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GFSZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get G4S/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GFSZY opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98. G4S/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for G4S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.