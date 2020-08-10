GAN (NYSE:GAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN (NYSE:GAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAN has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. 16,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $7,774,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $1,004,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $1,018,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $1,972,000.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

