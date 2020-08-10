GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital raised GeoPark from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GeoPark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of GeoPark from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of GeoPark from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GeoPark presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

GPRK stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,192. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $586.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 61.54% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $133.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeoPark will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in GeoPark by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,666 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in GeoPark by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GeoPark by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 849,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

