Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.