Gifto 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.27 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and $5.27 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kryptono, BiteBTC and OKEx. During the last week, Gifto has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.78 or 0.02013864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00081632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00193737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00110788 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 712,498,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, Coinnest, Allbit, Upbit, Bittrex, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Cobinhood, CPDAX, CoinTiger, Bancor Network, OKEx, Kryptono and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

