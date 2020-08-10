GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0226 on Major Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $405,766.26 and $740.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,894.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.25 or 0.03348195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.20 or 0.02666848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00504087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00791897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.14 or 0.00816677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00060512 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.