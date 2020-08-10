GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised GP Strategies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley lowered GP Strategies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:GPX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,888. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $137.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.95 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GP Strategies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in GP Strategies by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in GP Strategies by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

