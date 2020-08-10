Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.46 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.47-5.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of LOPE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 31.11%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.