Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $237.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.26 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.47-5.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.38. 9,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,382. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.