Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $237.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.26 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.47-5.47 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.38. 9,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,382. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.
Grand Canyon Education Company Profile
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.
