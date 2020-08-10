Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

GNLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Greenlane from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.31.

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $343.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $138,633.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 9,420.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 676,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Greenlane by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 66.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 208,125 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 57.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 105,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 28.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

