GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GRIFOLS S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

GRFS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. 6,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,420. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.86. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 13,241,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,691,000 after buying an additional 835,287 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,591,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after buying an additional 2,636,372 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,587,000 after buying an additional 1,662,872 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $63,958,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,119,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after buying an additional 710,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.