Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

HLMAF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

