Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $6.42

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.42. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 13,364,816 shares.

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 76,066 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 332.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after acquiring an additional 613,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $15,643,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

