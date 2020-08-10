HEX Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. HEX has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $1.79 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00063245 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00282107 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038734 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00008714 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010237 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 277,214,786,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,842,291,908 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

