HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.58

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 3775112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

