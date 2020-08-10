Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Shares of H traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. 36,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,318,000 after buying an additional 578,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,715,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,564,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,540,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,791,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 943,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 309,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

