IDEX Price Tops $0.0675 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 38% against the dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $35.30 million and approximately $537,795.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0675 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.78 or 0.02013864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00081632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00193737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00110788 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,290,835 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

