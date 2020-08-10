iExec RLC Achieves Market Cap of $107.62 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00011336 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Upbit and Gatecoin. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $107.62 million and $12.14 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Gate.io, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

