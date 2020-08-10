Ignis (IGNIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Ignis has a market capitalization of $18.91 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Coinbit and Vebitcoin. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.78 or 0.02013864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00081632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00193737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00110788 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bittrex, Coinbit, Upbit, STEX, HitBTC and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.