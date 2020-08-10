International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ) Trading Down 13.3%

International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ) shares dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 135,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 71,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

About International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ)

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. operates as a junior mineral exploration company. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle prospect that consists of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario; and Otish/Mistassini Prospect which comprises 44 mining claims located in the North Central Québec.

