Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $10.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 319.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 177.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.