Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) recently:

8/3/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/30/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/24/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

7/16/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/16/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

7/12/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/9/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at WBB Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ARCT traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $55.48. 18,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,980. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph E. Payne bought 1,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,561,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,726,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

