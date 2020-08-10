Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given “Hold” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of IONS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.46. 12,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

