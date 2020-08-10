Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IONS. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.33.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. 12,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,445. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,860,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after purchasing an additional 362,734 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 180,487 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.