IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.88.
NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.31. 9,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day moving average is $142.05. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $184.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,661,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,220 shares of company stock worth $10,013,158. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 109.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 118.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
