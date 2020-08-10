IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.88.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.31. 9,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day moving average is $142.05. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $184.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,661,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,220 shares of company stock worth $10,013,158. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 109.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 118.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

