Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX) Trading Down 17.4%

Jaxon Mining Inc (CVE:JAX) fell 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 792,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 775% from the average session volume of 90,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and a PE ratio of -14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Jaxon Mining Company Profile (CVE:JAX)

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the Hazelton property, which covers an area of 42,226 hectares located to the east of the town of Hazelton in north-central British Columbia.

