Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.90-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.225-2.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.90-13.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.94.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.94. The stock had a trading volume of 44,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

