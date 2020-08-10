Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.90-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.225-2.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.90-13.00 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.94.
NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.94. The stock had a trading volume of 44,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
