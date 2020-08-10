JET8 Tops 1-Day Volume of $406.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One JET8 token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. JET8 has a market capitalization of $483,945.28 and approximately $406.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JET8 has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official website is jet8.io

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

