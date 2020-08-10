Kroger (NYSE:KR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. CSFB upped their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. 147,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,239,621. Kroger has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,124. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Kroger by 685.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

