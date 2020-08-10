Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Raised to $395.00 at Oppenheimer

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TREE. Compass Point lowered Lendingtree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Lendingtree from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Lendingtree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Lendingtree from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.07.

NASDAQ TREE traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $336.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.80, a P/E/G ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $392.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.72.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.27. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104 shares in the company, valued at $27,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,313.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $14,054,510. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth about $4,096,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 7.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 17.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

