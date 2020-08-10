LyondellBasell Industries’ (LYB) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LYB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,698. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 56,409 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

