Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Benchmark

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nomura lifted their price target on Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.55.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.19. 3,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $89.82.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $227,995.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,717.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

