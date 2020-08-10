Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.68, but opened at $9.44. Matador Resources shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 48,629 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 4.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 81,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

