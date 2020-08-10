Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.15-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-885 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.27 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.15-2.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.63.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.06. 6,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $486,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,752,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,938 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.