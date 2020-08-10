Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.43-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.35 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.15-2.26 EPS.

MRCY stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a sector perform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.63.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $534,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,735,083.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,220,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

