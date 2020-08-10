MGIC Investment’s (MTG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $13.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MGIC Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.59.

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 170,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,203,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,465,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,274,000 after acquiring an additional 263,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

