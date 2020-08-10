Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.50.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,717,576. Moderna has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $624,430.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,685,053 shares in the company, valued at $377,906,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 127,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $8,245,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,245,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,336,606 shares of company stock valued at $150,316,942. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $66,194,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $18,642,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 606.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 150,101 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3,109.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 119,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

