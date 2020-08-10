Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.96 million.Nanometrics also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.40 EPS.

NYSE ONTO traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,443. Nanometrics has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.58 million. Nanometrics had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Nanometrics’s revenue was up 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nanometrics will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Nanometrics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nanometrics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nanometrics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

