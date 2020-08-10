Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.28-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.96 million.Nanometrics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.28-$0.40 EPS.

ONTO traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.01. 5,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 1.33. Nanometrics has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.58 million. Nanometrics had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Nanometrics’s revenue was up 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nanometrics will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nanometrics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised Nanometrics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nanometrics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

