Needham & Company LLC Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $310.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.91.

Shares of TWLO traded down $17.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $633,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Twilio by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after acquiring an additional 803,780 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Twilio by 33.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $450,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

