Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti lowered their price objective on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.65 million.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.