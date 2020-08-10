NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.21 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.03-0.13 EPS.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 76,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $413.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.53.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.68.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,891 shares of company stock worth $526,604. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

