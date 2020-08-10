Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVRO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nevro from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded Nevro from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded up $4.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,271. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 0.94. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.62.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $129,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 48.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

