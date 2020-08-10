New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEWR. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Relic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.78. 1,863,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,200. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $85.50.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $2,829,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,358,400. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in New Relic by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in New Relic by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

