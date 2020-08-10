New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Relic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.95.

NEWR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.17. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,706,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,358,400. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 52.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,832,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,513 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 16.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,794,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,479,000 after purchasing an additional 534,370 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,660,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,724,000 after purchasing an additional 397,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,896,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

