New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.95.

NEWR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.17. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,706,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,358,400. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in New Relic by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth $516,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth $3,869,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in New Relic by 16.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 164.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

